The 11 Best Restaurant Happy Hour Deals

Neatly tucked between the lunch and dinner rushes, happy hour has evolved into a hospitality tradition in the U.S. It's the magical time when bars and restaurants offer discounted drinks with the hopes of battling the inevitable late afternoon lull.

And for folks leaving the office and looking to unwind, happy hour has become a sacred tradition. It's a time to decompress, socialize -- and enjoy half-priced appetizers.

While pretty much everywhere seems to host their own happy hour, some happy hours will make your wallet happier than others. Here are some of the best happy hour deals we've found to please your palate and your personal finances.

One important thing to note is that restaurant and bar specials tend to be very regional. So prices at your location may be higher -- or even lower -- than those posted here.

1. Bahama Breeze

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

What: 50% off appetizers

$3 draft beers (14 oz)

$4 well cocktails, bottled beers

$5 specialty drinks

$6 wines and sangrias

2. BJ's Brewhouse

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday

10 p.m. to close, Sunday through Thursday

What: $3 chips and dips

$6 select appetizers

$5 domestic bottles

$5 signature beers

$6 margaritas, call drinks

3. Bonefish Grill

When: 4 p.m., every day

What: $1 off draft beers

$5 house wines

$6 select martinis and cocktails

$7 select spirits

4. Buffalo Wild Wings

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

What: $3 to $6 select draft beers

$4 to $6 select cocktails

$3 to $6 select appetizers

5. Chili's

When: All day, every day

What: 2-for-1 draft beer, well liquor, and house wine

6. IHOP

When: 3 p.m., every day

What: $6+ entrees

Discounts on snacks and sides

7. Red Robin

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

What: 50% off select appetizers

50% off select pizzas

50% off select milkshakes

$3 domestic drafts (16 oz.)

$4 wine and house margaritas

$5 select cocktails

8. Sonic

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., every day

What: 50% off drinks and slushies

9. Steak'n Shake

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

What: 50% off milkshakes

50% off drinks

10. Taco Bell

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., every day

What: $1 medium drinks

$1 regular freezes

11. Texas de Brazil

When: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

What: $3 domestic beers

$5 caipirinhas and well cocktails

$6 wine

$7 martinis

Boost the joy

A good happy hour deal includes some sort of snacks or appetizers on top of drink specials. But that's not always enough, especially if lunch was whatever you could eat at your desk.

Luckily, many restaurants that offer happy hours also offer food specials on certain days of the week. For example, hit up Buffalo Wild Wings for happy hour on a Tuesday and you'll enjoy BOGO 50% off wings on top of its beer and cocktail deals. Pick the right restaurant on the right day, and you could get a killer discount on your dinner and your drinks.

And don't forget to pay for it all with your handy dandy rewards credit card. Pick a card with bonus rewards on dining and you could easily earn 3x points per dollar or more back on your happy hour specials.

