The 1 Reason Uber Is Now Profitable

November 30, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool ->

Uber (NYSE: UBER) has turned the corner to profitability and is now building a dominant position in mobility and delivery. There's one reason for its recent financial success, and that's the percentage of each transaction it takes as revenue.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the company's growth and market power and how it was able to raise prices.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 28, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 29, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, DoorDash, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

