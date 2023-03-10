THC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.47, changing hands as low as $52.50 per share. Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.693 per share, with $92.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.89.

