Tharimmune presents clinical data on TH104 for chronic pruritus

Tharimmune (THAR) presented new TH104 clinical data at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease The Liver Meeting 2024, underway in San Diego from November 15-19. The Phase 1 trial was a single-dose, single-center, open-label, randomized study of TH104 transmucosal buccal film conducted in two cohorts of patients with chronic liver disease, with the primary outcome of safety and tolerability. Data presented at The Liver Meeting include adverse events as well as an assessment of patients’ relief of pruritus symptom scores when correlated to pharmacokinetics of TH104. Patients with cholestatic liver disease and a known history of persistent generalized pruritus for at least 4 weeks prior to screening were included. After an overnight fast of 10 hours, subjects received a single low dose of TH104. Serial blood samples for PK analysis were taken, and patients were monitored for itch severity scores utilizing the Worst-Itch Numerical Rating Scale, a relevant clinical outcome assessment for pruritus in chronic liver disease, and for itch intensity over a 24-hour period. Pruritus is common in most liver diseases and the WI-NRS is a validated numerical rating scale displaying 11 numbers ranging from 0, representing “no itch,” to 10, representing “worst imaginable itch,” and patients are asked to pick the number corresponding to the intensity of their pruritus. Results from multiple large studies support the usefulness and validity of WI-NRS for evaluating change over time in clinical trials. Pearson’s correlation coefficient was used to assess the correlation between TH104 concentration Area Under the Curve and the change in WI-NRS score 48 hours after dosing. This study screened 19 patients and 12 were enrolled with two types of CLD categorized as Child-Pugh A and Child-Pugh B. The Child-Pugh score is a system for assessing the prognosis and necessity of transplant in CLD that provides a forecast of the increasing severity of a patient’s liver disease and expected survival rate. The score is determined by scoring clinical measures of liver disease and the possibility of eventual liver failure, with Class A indicating mild liver disease and Class B indicating moderate liver disease with one-to-five-year survival rates of 95% and 75%, respectively. There were no patients enrolled in this study with the most severe Child-Pugh C classification. The correlation coefficient between TH104 AUC and change in itch, r, was 0.7060, with a p-value of 0.0103 and a 95% confidence interval for r of 0.2220 to 0.9108. The mean baseline WI-NRS scores in Groups A and B were 4.33 and 6.17, respectively, translating to moderate-to-severe chronic pruritus at the start of the study. The mean baseline itch score for all 12 subjects was 5.25. At one-hour post-dosing with TH104, Group A and Group B had a mean decline in WI-NRS scores of 26.8% and 19.0%, respectively, and continued to decline two hours post-dose by 42.3% and 21.7%, respectively. Both cohorts continued to improve in mean itch scores at the four-hour and eight-hour time points, including the combined total subjects. At 24-hours post dosing, Group A and Group B achieved a mean decline of 30.7% and 35.2%, respectively, in pruritus scores. The mean reduction in itch scores for all 12 subjects 24 hours after a single dose of TH104 was 33.3%. A total of two AEs were reported in two subjects over the course of the study. These AEs were mild and possibly related to study drug, with no serious adverse events reported. There were no deaths or other significant adverse events reported during the entire study. There were no new adverse events during the study, with events correlated with previous studies and a safety profile consistent with the literature for the active ingredient in TH104.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on THAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.