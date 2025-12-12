Tharimmune Names Jacob Asbury CFO

(RTTNews) - Tharimmune, Inc. (THAR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday announced that it has appointed Jacob Asbury as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Asbury will oversee all the financial strategy and operations, which include planning, treasury management, financial reporting, and the pension of its CC treasury infrastructure.

Asbury brings around 20 years of financial leadership and held CFO roles previously at Clear Street Group, Inc., Performance Flight & Custom Jet Charters, and Instinet Inc.

In the pre-market trading, Tharimmune is 1.58% higher at $2.5700 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.