Tharimmune Gains Approval To Run Super Validator On Canton Network

(RTTNews) - Tharimmune, Inc. (THAR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has been approved to operate as a super validator on the Canton Network, advancing its ability to secure transactions on the network while accruing rewards in the form of Canton Coin or CC to bolster its digital asset treasury.

The Canton Network -Super validator

Launched in 2023,The Canton Network is a public blockchain network developed for financial institutions to enable secure, interoperable, and privacy preserving transactions.

Super Validators in the Canton Network play a critical role by processing over 700,000 daily transactions, totalling $9 trillion in monthly transaction volume.

Tharimmune established its differentiated digital asset treasury strategy in November 2025. Tharimmune is the first and only publicly traded company supported by the Canton Foundation.

In addition to driving value through CC acquisition and operating as a Super Validator, Tharimmune intends to invest in applications built on the Canton Network that accelerate institutional utility and adoption across capital markets.

Also, it closed its approximately $55 million worth of direct offering on January 23, 2026.

The direct offering involved the issuance of 1.80 million shares of its common stock at $2.92 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 17 million shares of common stock at $2.92 per pre-funded warrant.

The offering provided Tharimmune with additional growth capital to continue expanding and developing its Canton-centric digital asset treasury strategy, as well as working capital for general corporate purposes.

TH104 - Tharimmune's Lead Candidate

Tharimmune's lead clinical candidate TH104 is a buccal film formulation, under evaluation for two high-priority indications: prophylaxis against ultrapotent opioid exposure (e.g., weaponised fentanyl) and the management of chronic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients. TH104 completed its phase 1 trial and is now phase 2 ready to be explored in patients with chronic pruritus in Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

In November 2025, TH104 (nalmefene buccal film) received constructive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Company's submitted initial pharmacokinetic simulation results and the plan for more detailed pharmacokinetic modelling for Prophylaxis Program Against Respiratory Depression from Fentanyl and Ultrapotent Opioids.

The modelling proposed advancing TH104 as a prophylactic countermeasure to mitigate respiratory depression caused by fentanyl and other ultrapotent opioids received constructive guidance from FDA on specific technical elements, which the Company intends to integrate into the finalized modeling.

Earlier in August 2025, Tharimmune announced positive results from a pharmacokinetic (PK) simulation analysis, with results reinforcing the potential of TH104 as a prophylactic countermeasure for military personnel and chemical incident responders who may be exposed to high-potency opioids, including weaponised fentanyl and its analogues.

Fentanyl and related compounds pose national security threats due to their high potency and the potential for a devastating mass casualty incident if weaponized.

In the study using a conservative nalmefene concentration, TH104 demonstrated a protection against respiratory depression achieved within approximately 30 minutes post-dose and was maintained for approximately 24 hours.

Though currently available means of support through naloxone injection can be used as a life-saving rescue medication, its effect often lasts approximately 30-90 minutes.

Tharimmune pipeline also includes TH023, an approach to treat autoimmune diseases, along with an early-stage multispecific biologic platform targeting unique epitopes across multiple solid tumours through its proprietary EpiClick Technology.

Over the year, THAR has traded between $0.95 and $9.08. THAR closed Wednesday's trade at $4.05, up 12.81%.

