Thales Sets Ambitious Growth Targets for 2024-2028

November 14, 2024 — 01:35 am EST

Thales (FR:HO) has released an update.

Thales has set ambitious financial targets for 2024-2028, aiming for significant sales growth and improved profitability by leveraging its strengthened position in Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. The company is focusing on innovation, premium market positioning, and ESG leadership to drive sustainable growth. Recent strategic acquisitions and divestments have reinforced Thales’ core market strengths, positioning it for accelerated long-term success.

