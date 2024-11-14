Thales Sets Ambitious Growth Targets for 2024-2028

Thales (FR:HO) has released an update.
Thales has set ambitious financial targets for 2024-2028, aiming for significant sales growth and improved profitability by leveraging its strengthened position in Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. The company is focusing on innovation, premium market positioning, and ESG leadership to drive sustainable growth. Recent strategic acquisitions and divestments have reinforced Thales’ core market strengths, positioning it for accelerated long-term success.
For further insights into FR:HO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.