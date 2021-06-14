Thales, Google To Support Enhanced Privacy And Confidentiality Capabilities For Google Workspace

(RTTNews) - French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) announced Monday that it has expanded partnership with Google to support enhanced privacy and confidentiality capabilities for Google workspace.

Thales' CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access have been integrated with Google Workspace Client-side encryption (beta coming soon), a new privacy and confidentiality offering for Google Workspace users.

This provides enhanced key management capabilities and identity protection. With this, customers can benefit from improved regulatory compliance and data ownership by allowing them to maintain ownership of keys used to encrypt Google Workspace documents.

Supported by Thales' CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access, Google Workspace Client-side encryption allows users to encrypt files and folders in Google Drive, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, using keys that are controlled internally by the organisation.

Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President of Cloud Security and Licensing Solutions at Thales, "Data sovereignty is becoming increasingly important, so organisations need a solution that can help them. With Google Workspace Client-side encryption, customers hold control over their data's encryption keys and have access to an encryption solution seamlessly."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.