Thailand Approves Five Year Bitcoin And Crypto Tax Break

Thailand has approved a five year tax exemption on capital gains from cryptocurrency trading made through licensed digital asset platforms. The exemption will be in effect from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2029.

JUST IN: Thailand’s cabinet approved personal tax waiver on profits from the #Bitcoin and crypto sale over five years. pic.twitter.com/4gWc1gn84j — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 17, 2025

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat announced the measure, calling it a move to increase investment, stimulate economic activity, and drive long term growth.

Amornvivat stated, “The Cabinet approved a five-year crypto tax exemption to promote Thailand as a global digital asset hub.”

According to the Ministry of Finance, the policy is designed to strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness in the global digital economy. It targets transparent growth, and aims to increase capital inflow into the Thai market. Officials expect over 1 billion baht in indirect tax revenue to result from the increased economic activity during the exemption period.

Amornvivat went on to say, “The capital gain tax exemption will be for the sale of digital assets made through operators regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

The tax break applies only to platforms licensed by the Thai SEC. This includes exchanges that meet strict regulatory standards under the government’s digital finance framework. Exchanges without Thai licenses will not benefit from the exemption and continue to face restrictions.

Officials say the new exemption aligns with international standards from the OECD and FATF. The government is also exploring a possible value-added tax (VAT) on digital assets to support fiscal stability.

Furthermore, this isn’t Thailand’s first step toward embracing Bitcoin or crypto.

Thailand approved its first spot Bitcoin ETF in 2024, allowing asset manager ONEAM to launch a fund for institutional investors. The ETF offers regulated exposure to Bitcoin through global funds and reflects growing demand for institutional access to the asset.

Thailand is taking a two sided approach. They support innovation through licensed platforms, while cracking down on unregulated players. With clearer rules and tax breaks, the country is positioning itself as a leader for Bitcoin and crypto growth in Southeast Asia.

