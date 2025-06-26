Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 35 points or 3.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,105-point plateau although it's expected to move back to the upside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished barely lower on Thursday as losses from the food and technology sectors were offset by support from the consumer, finance, industrial and energy companies.

For the day, the index dipped 0.96 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,106.73 after trading between 1,104.72 and 1,117.64. Volume was 9.597 billion shares worth 42.119 billion baht. There were 286 gainers and 187 decliners, with 181 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info advanced 1.08 percent, Thailand Airport stumbled 2.34 percent, Asset World gained 0.56 percent, Banpu dropped 0.95 percent, Bangkok Bank strengthened 1.79 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.96 percent, Bangkok Expressway soared 1.81 percent, B. Grimm jumped 1.83 percent, BTS Group surged 3.33 percent, CP All Public shed 0.56 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.33 percent, Energy Absolute sank 0.79 percent, Gulf gathered 0.61 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.65 percent, Krung Thai Card plunged 3.77 percent, PTT Oil & Retail rallied 2.78 percent, PTT increased 0.82 percent, PTT Exploration and Production expanded 1.36 percent, SCG Packaging climbed 1.18 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.42 percent, Siam Concrete perked 0.30 percent, Thai Oil slumped 0.90 percent, True Corporation improved 0.91 percent, TTB Bank added 0.52 percent and Krung Thai Bank and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened with mild gains on Thursday but continued to pick up steam throughout the day, ending at session highs and just shy of all-time highs.

The Dow jumped 404.41 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 43,386.84, while the NASDAQ rallied 194.36 points or 0.97 percent to close at 20,167.91 and the S&P 500 gained 48.86 points or 0.80 percent to end at 6,141.02.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped propel the major averages well off their April lows despite lingering uncertainty about tariffs.

The strength on Wall Street also came following the release of a slew of U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected decrease by initial jobless claims last week.

Also, revised data released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. economy shrank by more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2025, sparking optimism for future rate cuts sooner rather than later.

Crude oil extended its recovery on Thursday amid the ongoing Israel-Iran ceasefire and reports of an increase in fuel demand in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery closed up by $0.32 to settle at $65.24 per barrel.

