Thai Shares Tipped To Open In The Green On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, adding almost 24 points or 2 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just shy of the 1,260-point plateau and it's got a positive lead again for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology shares expected to lead the way. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets also figure to move to the upside.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the food, consumer, finance, property, resource, services and technology sectors.

For the day, the index improved 10.53 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 1,259.31 after trading between 1,249.91 and 1,261.85. Volume was 10.820 billion shares worth 44.707 billion baht. There were 280 gainers and 177 decliners, with 194 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info lost 0.67 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.38 percent, Asset World rallied 2.65 percent, Banpu slipped 0.40 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.32 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical declined 0.48 percent, Bangkok Expressway stumbled 1.92 percent, B. Grimm strengthened 1.59 percent, BTS Group increased 2.58 percent, CP All Public spiked 3.30 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.45 percent, Energy Absolute surged 4.80 percent, Gulf jumped 1.61 percent, Krung Thai Card soared 4.59 percent, PTT Oil & Retail accelerated 3.03 percent, PTT improved 1.59 percent, PTT Exploration and Production dipped 0.43 percent, PTT Global Chemical dropped 0.90 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.40 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.46 percent, Thai Oil plunged 2.88 percent, True Corporation tumbled 2.56 percent, TTB Bank added 0.53 percent and Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank and SCG Packaging were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened on opposite sides of the line and finished the same way.

The Dow slipped 24.58 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 45,271.23, while the NASDAQ rallied 218.10 points or 1.02 percent to end at 21,497.73 and the S&P 500 added 32.72 points or 0.51 percent to close at 6,448.26.

The notable rebound by the NASDAQ followed a surge by shares of Alphabet (GOOGL), which rallied after a federal judge ruled the company will avoid the most severe consequences in a landmark antitrust case.

The strength on Wall Street also came after the Labor Department released a report showing job openings in the U.S. fell to their lowest level in 10 months in July.

While the data provides further signs of softening labor market conditions, the report has also increased confidence that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this month.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday amid increasing concerns of oversupply due to reported plans by OPEC to boost output at its upcoming meeting on Sunday. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $1.65 or 2.52 percent at $63.94 per barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand is scheduled to see August numbers for consumer prices later today; in July, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.84 percent.

