Thai Airways Chooses AAR's Trax & Aerostrat for Digital MRO Upgrade

AAR Corp. AIR recently stated that its subsidiaries, Trax and Aerostrat, have been chosen by Thai Airways to support the airline’s digital maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) transformation.



Trax will provide its eMRO enterprise resource planning platform, eMobility applications and cloud hosting services to modernize Thai Airways’ maintenance operations by enabling real-time data access, improving workflow efficiency and strengthening decision-making across global operations.



Aerostrat will contribute its Aerros maintenance planning software, which offers advanced long-term maintenance forecasting and optimization capabilities to improve fleet availability and cost efficiency. Additionally, Thai Airways will implement proprietary, AI-driven solutions from Trax and Aerostrat to enhance planning, automate workflows and support defect resolution, improving scalability, security and operational flexibility.

AAR Strengthens Focus on Aircraft MRO Services

Rising air travel and rapid advancements in aerospace technology have driven stronger demand for aircraft maintenance and upgrade solutions. As airlines expand fleets and extend aircraft service lives, the need for dependable MRO services continues to grow.



Through its Trax subsidiary, AAR provides mission-critical software solutions to a broad global customer base of airlines, MRO providers and government aircraft operators, supporting roughly 5,000 aircraft. Trax’s integrated platforms cover the full range of maintenance activities and serve as the system of record for operators, enabling efficient, compliant and data-driven maintenance operations.



Per a Grand View Research report, the global aircraft MRO market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.75% during 2025-2030. These favorable industry dynamics may have encouraged AAR, a well-established provider of MRO solutions for commercial aircraft, to strengthen its presence in this space.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other aerospace contractors that are anticipated to benefit from the expanding aircraft MRO market are as follows:



GE Aerospace GE: In September 2025, the company revealed plans to invest $75 million in expanding and upgrading its MRO and component repair facilities across the APAC region by the end of 2025.



GE has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 20.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $46.56 billion, which suggests a jump of 11.9%.



RTX Corporation RTX: The company’s business unit, Collins Aerospace, is based in Singapore and operates five facilities that deliver MRO and manufacturing services to airlines, along with project management, engineering and back-office support for avionics solutions.



RTX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $92.82 billion, which suggests a jump of 6.6%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: Its Sikorsky Military Aircraft unit’s overhaul and repair organization offers a wide range of system services, including the repair and refurbishment of dynamic systems, blades, avionics and various other components, delivering comprehensive tip-to-tail aircraft support.



LMT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $77.58 billion, which calls for an increase of 4.2%.

AIR Stock Price Movement

In the past three months, AIR shares have risen 6% compared with the industry’s growth of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AAR’s Zacks Rank

AAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

