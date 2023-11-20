News & Insights

TGS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

November 20, 2023

In trading on Monday, shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (Symbol: TGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.59, changing hands as high as $13.19 per share. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares are currently trading up about 20.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TGS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.11 per share, with $14.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.93.

