TGS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (Symbol: TGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.59, changing hands as high as $13.19 per share. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares are currently trading up about 20.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.11 per share, with $14.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.