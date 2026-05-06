TG Therapeutics Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX.OB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.78 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $5.06 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 69.6% to $204.92 million from $120.86 million last year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.78 Mln. vs. $5.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $204.92 Mln vs. $120.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 220 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 925 M

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