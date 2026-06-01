TFX Stock Setup: Valuation, Leverage, and a Neutral Zacks Rank

Teleflex TFX is in the middle of a portfolio reset that is reshaping the company into a more focused medical technology player. Management is working toward closing divestitures while integrating its expanded interventional platform.

That transition is showing up in the numbers. Demand is present, but tariffs, remediation activity and cost friction have kept results volatile.

TFX Valuation Looks Cheaper Than Peers

Teleflex is currently valued at 15.7 times forward 12-month earnings. That sits below the Zacks sub-industry at 24.0 times, the Zacks sector at 19.9 times and the S&P 500 at 22.2 times.

That discount can appeal to value-oriented investors who are willing to tolerate near-term operational noise. The setup implies the market is requiring more proof before paying a peer-like multiple, even as the portfolio becomes more concentrated after planned divestitures.

TFX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 2.44X, above the industry median of 4.50X.

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For context, larger medical technology names such as Medtronic MDT and Boston Scientific BSX are commonly viewed as benchmark peers in the broader space. Teleflex does not need to mirror their scale to close the valuation gap, but it does need steadier execution.

Teleflex Price Target and What It Implies

Teleflex carries a 6–12 months price target of $139. That target reflects 16.9 times forward 12-month earnings, modestly above the stock’s current forward multiple.

For upside to be realized, investors will want clearer evidence that the transition is reducing uncertainty rather than extending it. Closing the OEM and Acute Care/Interventional Urology divestitures remains central, with expected cash proceeds of about $2.03 billion subject to adjustments and approvals.

Operationally, the market will likely look for a cleaner cadence of availability and cost control. The company expects elevated back orders through late in the second quarter as remediation actions restore product availability, but it does not currently expect a material impact on full-year 2026 revenue guidance from those issues.

Based on short-term price targets offered by nine analysts, the average price target of $143.67 represents an increase of 10.81% from the last closing price.

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TFX Leverage Keeps Pressure on Flexibility

Teleflex exited the first quarter of 2026 with $309.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $103 million in short-term debt. The bigger overhang is $2.51 billion of long-term borrowings, with a debt-to-capital ratio of 45.9%.

That leverage profile can limit flexibility while the company is absorbing transition costs and working through margin headwinds. It also keeps interest expense elevated until divestiture proceeds are deployed.

The planned sales are therefore more than a strategic simplification. They are also a balance-sheet catalyst, with management aiming to use proceeds to reduce debt while returning capital.

TFX Guidance Versus the “Pro Forma” Lens

Teleflex’s 2026 framework includes two growth views that investors should track in parallel during the transition. On a GAAP basis, management continues to expect full-year 2026 revenue growth from continuing operations of 14.4% to 15.4%.

On a pro forma adjusted constant-currency basis, 2026 revenue growth is unchanged at 4.50% to 5.50%. That measure includes prior-year revenues from the acquired Vascular Intervention business and excludes foreign exchange and revenues from products discontinued after the 2025 strategic realignment.

GAAP helps investors anchor what the business is producing as reported in continuing operations. Pro forma constant-currency growth can provide a cleaner read on underlying momentum as integration and portfolio reshaping continue.

Teleflex Cash Use Priorities to Watch

Capital allocation priorities are tied to execution on the portfolio reset. The near-term sequence starts with closing the planned divestitures, which management expects to deliver significant cash proceeds if approvals and timing stay on track.

Next, management intends to reduce debt and return capital through share repurchases. Those steps are designed to improve flexibility and support shareholder value while the company streamlines its cost structure.

With a more focused footprint, Teleflex also plans to invest in targeted innovation to compete more effectively in key markets. That effort sits alongside a multi-year restructuring program intended to streamline the cost structure, with service agreements expected to offset stranded overhead after closing.

TFX Trading Takeaway for a 1–3 Month Horizon

For a 1–3 months horizon, the rating signal is neutral. Teleflex carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) alongside weaker Style Scores, including a VGM Score of F.

What could change the narrative near term is measurable progress on the transition. Investors will likely watch for divestiture milestones, signs that margin pressure is stabilizing after tariff and remediation drag, and evidence that pro forma growth is holding up as the portfolio becomes more concentrated.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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