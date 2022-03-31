TFX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $355.98, changing hands as high as $356.68 per share. Teleflex Incorporated shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFX's low point in its 52 week range is $289 per share, with $449.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $354.73. The TFX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

