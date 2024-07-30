TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $19.95 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $17.60 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $19.95 Mln. vs. $17.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year.

