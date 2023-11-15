TFII Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.77, changing hands as high as $119.63 per share. TFI International Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFII's low point in its 52 week range is $98.32 per share, with $138.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.38.

