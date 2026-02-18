Markets
TFI International Q4 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - TFI International Inc. (TFII), Wednesday announced its fourth-quarter financial report, reporting lower net income, primarily due to a decline in total revenue.

Net income during the quarter amounted to $71.7 million, or $0.87 a share, compared to $88.1 million, or $1.03 a share, in the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, net income decreased to $89.5 million, or $1.09 a share, from last year's $101.8 million, or $1.19 a share.

Total revenue dropped to $1,914.0 million from $2,076.9 million in the prior year, mainly due to reduced volumes driven by weaker end-market demand, partially offset by contributions from business acquisitions.

Looking ahead, the company expects first quarter 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share.

TFII closed at $121.06, up 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

