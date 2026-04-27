TFI International Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - TFI International Inc. (TFII) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $43.31 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $56.03 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.949 billion from $1.964 billion last year.

TFI International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.31 Mln. vs. $56.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.949 Bln vs. $1.964 Bln last year.

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