TFC Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Truist Financial Corp is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.21% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $10,831,406 worth of TFC shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Truist Financial Corp is $2.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/13/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TFC, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
TFC operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).
