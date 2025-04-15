$TFC Earnings Preview: Recent $TFC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TFC ($TFC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,986,590,856 and earnings of $0.88 per share.

$TFC Insider Trading Activity

$TFC insiders have traded $TFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H JR ROGERS (Chairman & CEO) purchased 34,180 shares for an estimated $1,659,780

K. DAVID JR. BOYER sold 4,966 shares for an estimated $229,444

$TFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 677 institutional investors add shares of $TFC stock to their portfolio, and 677 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TFC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

$TFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TFC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Financial issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

$TFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $52.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 10/18/2024

