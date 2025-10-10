TFC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.02, changing hands as low as $42.31 per share. Truist Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.56 per share, with $49.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.31. The TFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

