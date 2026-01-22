Textron to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Textron Inc. TXT is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.44% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect TXT’s Q4 Results

Textron’s fourth-quarter results are expected to benefit from strong sales momentum across its Aerospace and Defense businesses, supported by healthy demand in business aviation and continued strength in military programs.



Higher aircraft deliveries, strong fleet utilization and steady aftermarket growth at Textron Aviation, along with robust backlog levels, are expected to have positively influenced the company’s revenue performance in the quarter to be reported.



The continued ramp-up of the MV-75 military aircraft program, along with stronger performance at Textron Systems driven by new contract wins, is expected to bolster the overall performance.



Enhanced manufacturing efficiency, favorable pricing and rising contributions from aftermarket and defense programs are likely to have aided Textron’s fourth-quarter earnings.

TXT’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.20 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 16.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, calling for a year-over-year increase of 32.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s fourth-quarter backlog stands at $22.21 billion, up 24% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TXT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TXT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Textron has an Earnings ESP of -9.40%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: TXT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 27, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s earnings is pegged at $6.99 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $11.62 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.



The Boeing Company BA is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 27, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 39 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 93.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $21.74 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 42.6%.



Draganfly Inc. DPRO is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +13.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPRO’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 15 cents, which suggests an increase of 81%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.66 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 44.4%.

