Textron to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What's in the Cards

Textron Inc. TXT is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.9% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect TXT’s Q3 Results

Higher aircraft revenues, as well as aftermarket parts and services revenues, are likely to have boosted the Aviation unit’s revenues in the third quarter.



Higher military sales volumes, backed by the continued ramp-up of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program, along with increased commercial helicopter deliveries, are projected to have bolstered the Bell unit’s revenue performance.



Higher sales volumes from the Ship-to-Shore Connector program are likely to have bolstered TXT’s Industrial segment’s performance.



Lower sales volumes from the specialized vehicles are likely to have impacted TXT’s Industrial segment’s performance.

Textron Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TXT’s Q3 Estimates

The robust revenue performance in three of its four major business segments is likely to have bolstered TXT’s overall top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.71 billion, which indicates growth of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Solid sales growth expectations are likely to have contributed favorably to the company’s bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share. This indicates a growth of 5% from the prior-year figure.



The consensus Estimate for TXT’s total backlog is pegged at $19.30 billion, which indicates growth of 20.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Bell unit’s backlog is pinned at $8.90 billion, which indicates growth of 36.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TXT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Textron has an Earnings ESP of -0.82%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: TXT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



CurtissWright CW is set to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 5, 2025, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $871.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.1%.



Rocket Lab RKLB is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s loss is pegged at five cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $149.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.9%.



Woodward WWD is expected to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $1.83 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 29.8. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $935.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.5%.

