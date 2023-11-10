Textron, Polaris Recall Off Highway, Off-Road Vehicles

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC announced various vehicle recalls by Textron Specialized Vehicles and Polaris, all manufactured domestically, mainly citing crash hazard.

Textron has recalled about 6,800 units of Arctic Cat and Tracker Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles or ROVs, as well as about 1,660 units of E-Z-GO PTV And Tracker OX EV Vehicles, also called golf carts.

Further, Polaris called back RANGER Off-Road Vehicles. About 1,025 vehicles were sold in the United States, and about 40 were sold in Canada.

Augusta, Georgia-based Textron's recall involves Model Year 2022 and 2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro / Pro Crew and Tracker Off Road 800SX / 800SX Crew Side by Side ROVs. In addition, about 700 vehicles were sold in Canada.

The Arctic Cat Prowler Pro and Pro Crew was sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from May 2022 through August 2023 for between $14,400 and $21,000. The Tracker Off Road 800SX and 800SX Crew was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's and Tracker dealers from March 2022 through August 2023 for between $14,400 and $21,000.

According to the agency, the vehicle can move when on an incline and "park" is displayed on the digital dash. This may cause the vehicle to roll away, posing a crash hazard.

The recall was initiated after the firm received 12 reports of vehicles moving while in the park position. However, no injuries have been reported related to this vehicles to date.

Textron further said its Electric Powered E-Z-GO ELiTE Express L6 and EliTE Express S6 PTV and Tracker OX EV vehicles have been recalled. About 60 were sold in Canada and about 20 were sold in Mexico.

Electric ELiTE Express S6 and L6 models come under serial numbers 3591558, 3591568, 3591767-3591769 and 3597204 and 3608440. Tracker OX EV comes with serial numbers between 8029703 and 8030650.

The recalled E-Z-GO models were sold through E-Z-GO authorized dealers. Tracker models are sold through Tracker authorized dealers, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The recalled vehicles were sold between January 2023 through July 2023 for between $13,000 and $18,500.

CPSC noted that these vehicles' internal motor wiring can become damaged over time. Under certain conditions, this issue can cause the vehicle to move unintentionally, posing a crash hazard.

The recall was initiated after Textron received one report of the vehicles moving unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported to date.

Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris' recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2023 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar and XP 1000 NorthStar Crew vehicles. They were sold in blue, brown, camouflage, graphite and white colors, and in three and six-seat configurations.

The affected vehicles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from June 2023 through September 2023 for between $27,900 and $37,700.

According to the agency, an improperly installed center brake line can cause the rear brake circuit to remain pressurized during operation. This could result in overheated brakes and reduced braking performance, and cause fire and crash hazards.

Polaris has identified one report of fire and three reports of kinked brake lines.

In all recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the affected vehicles and contact the respective company or dealership for a free repair.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.