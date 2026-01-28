Textron Issues 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Textron (TXT) said it is forecasting 2026 revenues of approximately $15.5 billion. Textron expects full-year 2026 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations will be in the range of $5.39 to $5.59, or $6.40 to $6.60 on an adjusted basis.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $236 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.76 per share, last year. Excluding items, Textron reported adjusted earnings of $307 million or $1.73 per share for the period. Revenue rose 15.6% to $4.175 billion from $3.613 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Textron shares are down 3.9 percent to $90.50.

