Markets
TXT

Textron Issues 2026 Outlook

January 28, 2026 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Textron (TXT) said it is forecasting 2026 revenues of approximately $15.5 billion. Textron expects full-year 2026 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations will be in the range of $5.39 to $5.59, or $6.40 to $6.60 on an adjusted basis.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $236 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.76 per share, last year. Excluding items, Textron reported adjusted earnings of $307 million or $1.73 per share for the period. Revenue rose 15.6% to $4.175 billion from $3.613 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Textron shares are down 3.9 percent to $90.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.