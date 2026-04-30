Textron Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $220 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $3.695 billion from $3.306 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $220 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $3.695 Bln vs. $3.306 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 6.60

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