Markets
TXT

Textron Aviation Delivers King Air 360C Aircraft To Boost Greece's Air Ambulance Facilities

May 05, 2025 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Textron Aviation Inc., a division of Textron Inc. (TXT), on Monday announced the delivery of a Beechcraft King Air 360C aircraft to help strengthen Greece's air ambulance infrastructure.

The air ambulance conversion of the aircraft was done by Fargo Jet Center at its special mission aircraft modification center at the Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota.

The aircraft, equipped with the latest medical equipment, is ready to serve in diverse and remote locations.

The new King Air 360C will join two other Beechcraft King Air 350C turboprops, which are already in service and be operated out of Elefsis Airbase in Greece, the company added.

Commenting on the latest deal, Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales, said, "The King Air 360C will significantly boost Greece's ability to provide emergency medical care, ensuring that patients receive immediate and reliable air transport from remote areas to central locations in Greece and Europe."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.