Markets
TXT

Textron Adds 5% On Receipt Of Army Contract

December 06, 2022 — 10:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT) are rising more than 5% Tuesday morning at $74.09 after winning Army contract.

The company said Bell Textron Inc., a Textron company, has been awarded the development contract for the U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program.

"We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected the Bell V-280 Valor as its next-generation assault aircraft," said Scott C. Donnelly, Textron's chairman and chief executive officer.

TXT has traded in the range of $57.11- $79.45 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.