Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp Closes $225 Million IPO, Units Now Trading on Nasdaq

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp closed its IPO, raising $225 million for future business combinations in industrial technology.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp has successfully closed its initial public offering, issuing 22,500,000 units priced at $10.00 each, generating gross proceeds of $225,000,000. The company’s units began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TVACU." Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, which can be exercised for a full share at an $11.50 price. A significant portion of the proceeds, approximately $226,125,000, will be held in trust. Texas Ventures aims to pursue business combinations focused on industrial technology sectors, particularly those utilizing advanced technologies like IoT, digital transition, and 5G communications. The management team is led by CEO E. Scott Crist, with other key members on the board. Cohen & Company Capital Markets led the offering, while the registration statement was recently approved by the SEC.

Potential Positives

The Company successfully closed its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units, raising gross proceeds of $225,000,000, which provides significant capital for future business activities.

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, enhancing the Company's visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

A substantial portion of the proceeds ($226,125,000) has been placed in trust, indicating a strong financial foundation for future mergers or acquisitions.

The Company has a defined focus on acquiring targets within industrial technology, which may attract a broad range of potential investors interested in innovation in high-growth sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the Company is a blank check company, which often raises concerns regarding the lack of a defined business strategy or specific target for acquisition, potentially leading to uncertainty for investors.

The statement that the Company may pursue acquisition opportunities in any business or geographical location could signal a lack of focus or specialization, which may deter potential investors seeking more targeted investment strategies.

There is a significant caveat regarding the use of proceeds from the IPO, noting that no assurance can be given that the net proceeds will be used as indicated, which may create skepticism about the Company's financial planning and accountability.

FAQ

What was the pricing of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp's IPO?

The initial public offering was priced at $10.00 per unit.

How many units were offered in the IPO?

A total of 22,500,000 units were offered, including an over-allotment of 2,500,000 units.

What is the ticker symbol for Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp on Nasdaq?

The ticker symbol is "TVACU" for its units.

What type of company is Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp?

It is a blank check company aiming to effect business combinations with various industries.

Who are the key executives of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp?

Key executives include E. Scott Crist as CEO and R. Greg Smith as CFO.

NEW YORK, NY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (the “



Company



”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units, which includes 2,500,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $225,000,000.





The Company’s units began trading on April 23, 2025 on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “TVACU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “TVA” and “TVACW,” respectively.





Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering (including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option) and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $226,125,000 (or $10.05 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in trust.





The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry or geographical location. The Company’s primary focus, however, will be on targets focused on industrial technology, specifically companies implementing advanced technologies including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transition and consolidation, logistics and transportation, cloud and cyber communications as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing and 5G communications into the industrial sector. The Company will pursue completing a business combination with a target that presents a significant value proposition to its customer marketplace, including major cost reductions in the field, substantial returns on investment (ROI), a considerable decrease in carbon footprint, and/or vast improvements in safety, compliance, and environmental protocol.





The Company’s management team is led by E. Scott Crist, its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), and R. Greg Smith, its Chief Financial Officer. The Board also includes Andrew Clark, Harvin Moore, and Aruna Viswanathan.





Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, acted as the lead book-running manager, and Clear Street LLC acted as joint book-runner for the offering.





A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 22, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website,





www.sec.gov





. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact:







Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp





E. Scott Crist







scott@texasventures.com







713-599-1300



