Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $1.70 for the same period compares to $1.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 3.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Restaurants at the end - Total : 792 versus 794 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 792 versus 794 estimated by seven analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 688 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 684.

: 688 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 684. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total : 104 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 107.

: 104 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 107. Number of restaurants opened - Company : 8 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 11.

: 8 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 11. Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse : 629 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 627.

: 629 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 627. Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33 : 50 versus 50 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 50 versus 50 estimated by four analysts on average. Store weeks - Franchise restaurants : 1,295 compared to the 1,474 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,295 compared to the 1,474 average estimate based on four analysts. Store weeks - Company restaurants : 8,870 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,892.

: 8,870 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,892. Restaurants at the end - Company - Jaggers : 9 compared to the 9 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9 compared to the 9 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $7.31 million compared to the $8.42 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $7.31 million compared to the $8.42 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.44 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

