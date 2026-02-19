Texas Roadhouse Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $84.63 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $115.83 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.48 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $84.63 Mln. vs. $115.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.48 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.