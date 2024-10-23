Texas Instruments price target lowered to $175 from $200 at Baird

Baird analyst Tristan Gerra lowered the firm’s price target on Texas Instruments (TXN) to $175 from $200 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm noted sequential revenue growth in all of its end-markets except industrial is touted by company management and that of peers as a cyclical recovery. Baird contends these sequential comps highlight shipments catching up to real end-demand levels, after several quarters of significant undershipping.

