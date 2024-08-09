Texas Instruments Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $516,500 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $3,547,870.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $230.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 3336.67, with a total volume reaching 8,929.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.65 $5.8 $220.00 $2.9M 7.9K 5.0K TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.46 $2.16 $2.3 $210.00 $529.0K 15.6K 2.3K TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.95 $6.85 $6.85 $190.00 $206.8K 2.9K 395 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.2 $16.0 $16.0 $195.00 $88.0K 394 55 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $190.00 $46.5K 1.9K 111

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 812,236, the TXN's price is down by -0.8%, now at $191.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days. Expert Opinions on Texas Instruments

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $215.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $250. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $185. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $210. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $230. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200.

