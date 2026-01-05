Markets
Texas Instruments Introduces New Automotive Semiconductors, Development Resources

January 05, 2026 — 10:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), Monday introduced new automotive semiconductors and development resources to enhance safety and autonomy across vehicle models.

The company's TDA5 high-performance computing system-on-a-chip family offers power- and safety-optimized processing and edge artificial intelligence, and AWR2188, a single-chip, eight-by-eight 4D imaging radar transceiver, helps engineers simplify high resolution radar systems.

These new semiconductors enable quicker AI decisions, comprehensive perception and a unified network, helping automakers bring higher levels of autonomy to their entire fleet, the company added.

