Texas Instruments Introduces New Automotive Semiconductors, Development Resources

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), Monday introduced new automotive semiconductors and development resources to enhance safety and autonomy across vehicle models.

The company's TDA5 high-performance computing system-on-a-chip family offers power- and safety-optimized processing and edge artificial intelligence, and AWR2188, a single-chip, eight-by-eight 4D imaging radar transceiver, helps engineers simplify high resolution radar systems.

These new semiconductors enable quicker AI decisions, comprehensive perception and a unified network, helping automakers bring higher levels of autonomy to their entire fleet, the company added.

TXN is currently trading at $182.12, up 2.60 percent on the Nasdaq.

