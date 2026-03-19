Texas Instruments Introduces 800V Power Tech for AI Data Centers

Semiconductor giant Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN has unveiled a new 800V power architecture designed for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers on Wednesday, March 18, signaling a deeper push into next-generation computing infrastructure.

The announcement reflects the growing energy demands of AI workloads, which require increasingly efficient power management systems. This latest innovation from Texas Instruments, which is part of the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry, aims to address this challenge by improving power conversion efficiency and reducing energy loss across large-scale data centers. As AI adoption accelerates, hyperscale operators are seeking solutions that can handle higher voltages while maintaining reliability and cost efficiency.

By introducing this architecture, TXN is positioning itself at the intersection of semiconductors and energy infrastructure, two critical components of the AI boom. The company has long been known for its analog and embedded processing chips, and this move reinforces its strategy of targeting high-growth industrial and enterprise applications rather than competing directly in high-end AI processors.

Over the past 12 months, TXN shares have delivered moderate but positive performance, rising 8.3% as of March 18, supported by steady demand and dividends. The stock climbed from roughly the mid-$170s in early 2025 to almost $227 at its 2026 peak on Feb. 11. It currently hovers around the $190 level. Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, two of its competitors from the same industry, have fallen 9.6% and 0.4% in the same period, while the industry has advanced 1.2%. While TXN carries a Zacks #3 (Hold), NVDA holds a #2 (Buy) and ASYS has a #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

This development underscores a broader industry shift, where power delivery and thermal management are becoming just as critical as processing power. As data centers continue to scale globally, solutions like this could play a key role in reducing operational costs and improving sustainability. The announcement also reinforces Texas Instruments’ relevance in the evolving semiconductor landscape, particularly as AI-driven infrastructure spending continues to expand.

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