Texas Instruments Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.16 billion, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $1.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $4.42 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.16 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $4.42 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.22 To $ 1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.32 B To $ 4.68 B

