Texas First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Programs

Texas has some of the best barbecue brisket in the country, a diverse population and a strong sense of state pride. It also has a lower cost of living than many parts of the country and reasonable median home prices.

Still, buying your first home can be a challenge, especially in pricier cities like Austin. If you need a little help to become a Texas property owner, one of these first-time homebuyer programs could help you get a low interest rate plus down payment and closing cost assistance.

4 Texas First-time Homebuyer Loan Programs

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) and the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) provide several opportunities for would-be Texas homeowners.

TDHCA My First Texas Home

This program, limited to first-time homebuyers and veterans, offers a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with a low interest rate. The TDHCA will also lend you up to 5% of the first mortgage amount for down payment and closing cost assistance with no interest.

Through the My First Texas Home program, you can get loans from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Conventional loans are not eligible. You’ll need a credit score of at least 620 to qualify for the program.

Income and purchase price limits for the program are based on the county where you want to buy your home. For example, in the spring of 2022, a two-person household with an income of $90,000 or less could have used the program to buy a home costing less than $350,000 in certain parts of Houston. The limits increase if you’re willing to live in an area with a lower median income.

TDHCA My Choice Texas Home

The My Choice Texas Home program is almost identical to the My First program. However, it’s not limited to first-time buyers. The income limits for FHA, USDA and VA loans are also higher.

You can also choose a conventional loan with this program—specifically, a Fannie Mae HFA Preferred conventional loan. This is a type of affordable home loan that state and local housing agencies can offer to borrowers whose income falls below 80% of the area median income. While these loans do require private mortgage insurance, you’ll pay a reduced rate.

TSAHC Home Sweet Texas Home Loan Program

Through this nonprofit organization, you can get a 30-year fixed-rate loan and up to 5% down payment assistance. TSAHC offers a helpful eligibility quiz on its website that you can take to see if you qualify. Similar to TDHCA’s programs, there are income and purchase price limits by county.

The Home Sweet Texas program can help you get an FHA, USDA or VA loan if you have a credit score of at least 620. Fannie Mae HFA Preferred and Freddie Mac HFA Advantage conventional loans are also eligible with a credit score of at least 640.

One nice perk is that you can receive the down payment assistance as a grant if you’re getting an FHA, USDA or VA loan. Grant assistance does not need to be paid back. For HFA conventional loans, you can get the down payment assistance as a second mortgage that the organization will forgive if you keep your home for three years. Another perk: Down payment assistance from a nonprofit is usually tax exempt.

TSAHC Homes for Texas Heroes Program

If you’re a veteran or work in certain public service professions, including emergency medical services, corrections and K-12 education, you may be eligible for the Homes for Texas Heroes program. It’s identical to the Home Sweet Texas Home program except that you’ll save $500 if you take advantage of the mortgage credit certificate (MCC) option, which comes with certain fees. Find more on how MCCs work below.

How to Qualify for Homebuyer Assistance in Texas

To be eligible for a first-time homebuyer assistance program, you’ll usually have to meet these requirements:

Not have owned a home in the past three years

Complete an approved homebuyer education course

Have income below a certain level for the county you’re buying in

Have a credit score of at least 620

Choose a home that costs less than a certain amount for the county you’re buying in

Live in the home as your main residence

Get a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage

How to Apply for First-time Homebuyer Loan Programs in Texas

To take advantage of one of these loan programs, you’ll need to work with a participating lender. Participating lenders are approved by the program sponsor and are well-versed in each program’s requirements.

You’ll need to submit the same information and paperwork you would with any mortgage application, such as two to three of your most recent tax returns and bank statements, pay stubs and any other proof of your income and assets. Your lender may have additional questions and require more paperwork after reviewing your initial documentation.

Texas first-time homebuyer assistance programs give you a choice of lenders to work with. Even though these programs have certain requirements, they don’t control the annual percentage rate lenders offer. It’s still a great idea to shop around and get competing quotes from at least three mortgage lenders to see who can offer you the most affordable mortgage rate and fees.

Other Ways to Get Home Buying Assistance in Texas

With some first-time homebuyer programs, you may be eligible for a mortgage credit certificate. This is a federal tax benefit that gives you a tax credit to offset a certain percentage of the mortgage interest you pay—usually 20% to 40%.

The city where you want to buy a home may also have its own homebuyer assistance programs to help with your down payment and closing costs. You might prefer one of these programs if:

You don’t qualify for a TDHCA or TSAHC program

The local program’s benefit is superior to the Texas program’s benefit

