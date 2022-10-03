Texas ESG Statute Targets Non-ESG Funds

A Texas statute that targets environmental, social, or governance funds, includes a notable number of funds that don’t have an ESG focus. Out of 348 funds singled out by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, 14% don’t qualify as ESG, according to Morningstar. In addition, almost 40% of the funds invest in the oil and gas industry based on data compiled by Bloomberg. The findings highlight just how much ESG investing has become a hot-button political issue. In fact, many of the leaders of investment firms that have been attacked for pushing ESG policies, have themselves been attacked for their continued investment in the oil and gas industry. In regards to the findings, Hortense Bioy, Global Director of Sustainability Research at Morningstar stated, “The fact that many funds on the banned fund list hold companies involved in the oil and gas industry raises questions about the research done by the Texas comptroller on these investments. Clearly, these funds aren’t boycotting energy companies.”

Finsum: A significant number of funds singled out by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar due to their ESG activities, don’t qualify as ESG.

