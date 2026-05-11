Texas Capital Wealth Management Increases TCBI Holdings

Key Points

Increased TCBI stake by 30,417 shares; estimated transaction value $2.97 million (approximation based on average closing prices in the quarter).

Position shift equaled 0.18% of the fund’s $1.68 billion 13F AUM.

Post-trade stake: 379,506 shares valued at $36.01 million.

TCBI now accounts for 2.14% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 11, 2026, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services reported acquiring an additional 30,417 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares(NASDAQ:TCBI). The transaction’s value is estimated at $2.97 million, based on the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position value in TCBI increased by $3.6 million, which includes both new shares and share price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a net purchase; the TCBI stake now represents 2.14% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s 13F assets

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VOO: $396.38 million (23.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $138.93 million (8.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: IBIT: $78.09 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IEFA: $67.75 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IEMG: $58.58 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of May 10, 2026, TCBI shares were priced at $99.96, up 37.67% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.04 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $356.99 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-08) $99.96 One-Year Price Change 37.67%

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, commercial loans, mortgage finance, real estate lending, equipment finance, and wealth management services.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities and fee-based income from financial services, targeting both businesses and individual clients.

Serves a diversified client base of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals, with a geographic focus on major Texas metropolitan areas such as Dallas, Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a leading regional financial services provider with a strong presence in Texas's largest markets. The company leverages a full-service banking platform to deliver tailored solutions for commercial and consumer clients, emphasizing relationship-driven service and local market expertise.

What this transaction means for investors

For context, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services holds positions in more than 500 securities. So, a transaction of this size, especially when it’s an addition vs. a new position, may not mean much to individual investors. The fact that it’s a wealth management division that owns shares of its parent company further limits the significance.

Regional banking stocks like TCBI have drawn attention in recent years amid volatility in the sector as it deals with changing interest rates, shifts in loan demand, and concerns about commercial real estate exposure. Higher interest rates can improve banks’ net margins, but they can negatively affect borrowing activity.

Still, Texas Capital Bancshares operates within one of the country’s largest state economies, a region that has seen substantial growth over the past couple of decades. Investors who want to add regional banks to their portfolios might consider an ETF such as SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEMKT:KRE), which provides diversified exposure to the sector rather than concentrating risk in a single bank stock.

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Pamela Kock has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.