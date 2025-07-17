Texas Capital Bancshares Q2 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, on Thursday announced that its profit for the second quarter increased from the previous year.

The quarterly net income available to common stockholders increased to $73.02 million from $37.35 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.58 versus $0.80 last year.

Adjusted net income jumped to $79.84 million from $42.02 million in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.63 versus $0.80 last year.

Interest income increased to $439.57 million from $422.07 million last year.

Net interest income climbed to $253.40 million from $216.58 million in the prior year. Non-interest income were $54.07 million, up from $50.42 million in the previous year.

Total loans held for investment increased to $23.93 billion from $21.78 billion last year.

In the pre-market trading, Texas Capital Bancshares is 2.74% higher at $88 on the Nasdaq.

