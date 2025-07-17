Texas Capital Bancshares Profit Doubles

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 17, 2025, delivering a 104% increase in adjusted EPS and 100% growth in adjusted net income year over year, supported by 16% adjusted revenue growth. Management reaffirmed guidance for low double-digit percentage revenue growth for the full year and highlighted a record tangible book value of $70.14 per share and robust capital ratios, with a CET1 ratio of 11.45%. The transcript reveals transformative strategic execution, enhanced risk positioning, and granular insights into accelerating fee and loan growth opportunities.

Milestone Financial Transformation Fuels Record Profitability

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue reached $120.5 million, a 52% year-over-year increase, as both net interest income and adjusted fee-based revenues showed double-digit percentage gains. The tangible-common-equity-to-tangible-assets ratio rose to 10.04%, reflecting disciplined growth amidst proactive capital allocation and balance sheet enhancements.

"Year-over-year quarterly earnings growth accelerated materially during the quarter, with adjusted total revenue increasing 16%, adjusted net income to common [stockholders] up 100%, adjusted earnings per share expanding 104%, and adjusted return on average assets of 1.02%, nearing the 1.1% goal we set out for 2025."

— Rob Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO

The achievement of sector-leading profitability and strengthened capital levels positions Texas Capital Bancshares as a structurally improved, more resilient regional bank, markedly enhancing its long-term earnings power and downside protection.

Fee Income and Investment Banking Drive Strategic Diversification

Treasury product fees surged 37% year-over-year to a record, marking increases in eight of the last 12 quarters, while investment banking and trading income climbed 43% quarter over quarter and 4% year over year despite periods of market inactivity. Management reported the ongoing build-out of equities, research, and trading operations, now covering 72 companies and expected to further scale in the second half of 2025.

"Quarterly treasury product fees have now increased eight of the last 12 quarters, demonstrating the sustainability of our trajectory and commitment to being a premier payments bank. Early and substantial investments in these products and services have returned the expected outcomes, which as they scale, will continue to enhance profitability."

— Rob Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO

By expanding fee-based income streams and commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares increases revenue stability while fortifying its competitive positioning and creating multiple levers for long-term margin expansion.

Proactive Credit and Capital Management Underpins Robust Risk Posture

The bank boosted its allowance for credit loss by $2 million to a record $334 million, representing 1.79% of loans held for investment (LHI) excluding mortgage finance, while criticized loans declined by 26% year over year. The CET1 capital ratio remained high at 11.45%, and the company repurchased approximately 318,000 shares (0.7% of the prior quarter's shares outstanding) for $21 million, reflecting disciplined capital deployment.

"[T]otal criticized loans decreased $222 million or 26% year over year. Criticized loans to total LHI decreased to 2.66%, the lowest level since 2022, with broad-based improvements across both C&I and CRE. The reserve coverage ratio remained strong at 2.9 times nonaccrual loans, which experienced a modest increase of $20 million this quarter to levels in line with those experienced over the last 12 months."

— Matt Scurlock, CFO

This balance sheet vigilance, paired with conservative credit assumptions and substantial loss-absorbing capacity, reduces tail risk and supports sustained growth in both lending and deposit-gathering in volatile economic conditions.

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed full-year guidance for low double-digit percent revenue growth for 2025 and expects quarterly noninterest income to reach $60 million to $65 million in Q3, supported by $35 million to $40 million in investment banking fees in Q3; full-year noninterest income guidance is now $230 million to $240 million. Noninterest expense guidance decreased to mid to high single-digit percent growth for the full year, with Q3 and Q4 expenses forecast in the mid to high $190 million range, reflecting structural efficiencies and a targeted capability build-out. The full-year provision expense outlook remains at 30 to 35 basis points of loans held for investment excluding mortgage finance, and management specifically anticipates achieving a 1.1% quarterly return on average assets in the second half of the year.

