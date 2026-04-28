Tevogen.AI's PredicTcell Model Nears Completion As Company Begins Commercial Readiness Work

(RTTNews) - Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) says its proprietary AI model, PredicTcell is now approaching the final stages of training- a milestone the company describes as a key step toward future commercial deployment.

PredicTcell, developed under Tevogen's artificial intelligence initiative Tevogen.AI, is a machine-learning model designed to identify immunologically active peptides, an early and essential part of drug discovery. According to the company, the model has been trained on one of the industry's largest curated peptide datasets, with more than 180 features incorporated into its latest version. This expansion has contributed to an estimated 10% improvement in precision based on internal assessments.

Advancing toward commercial readiness

As the model nears completion, Tevogen has begun evaluating potential co-development partnerships to broaden the platform's use. The company noted that the goal is to address a major challenge in drug development- identifying high-confidence biological targets, a process that traditionally requires extensive wet-lab validation.

Tevogen.AI has also built an initial version of an internal application and portal that will host the PredicTcell model. The system is designed to streamline internal workflows and may eventually serve as the foundation for a customer-facing platform.

Leadership commentary

"Advancing PredicTcell toward completion marks an important milestone in our AI strategy," said Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI. He added that the team remains focused on scientific rigor while exploring scalable tools that could extend the platform's impact beyond internal use.

The company implemented a 1-for-50 reverse stock split on March 2, 2026.

TVGN closed Monday's trading at $7.00, down 7.28%.

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