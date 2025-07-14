Tevogen.AI Launches PredicTcell Model to Transform Drug Discovery and Accelerate Cancer Immunotherapy Development

Tevogen.AI has launched PredicTcell™, reducing drug discovery timelines and costs, and expanding into oncology for cancer research.

Quiver AI Summary

Tevogen.AI has successfully developed the alpha version of its PredicTcell™ model, which significantly accelerates target analysis in drug discovery, potentially saving billions in healthcare costs and increasing revenues for early adopters. In collaboration with Microsoft and Databricks, the model utilizes advanced machine learning techniques on a large dataset to enhance the speed and accuracy of protein analysis, reducing timelines from months to hours. Tevogen plans to expand the model's capabilities to include oncology and other fields, aiming to improve clinical research outcomes. Further advancements related to optimizing clinical trials and market analysis are anticipated in the future.

Potential Positives

Tevogen.AI’s PredicTcell model significantly accelerates protein sequence analysis and peptide identification, reducing the process from months to hours, which could enhance efficiency in drug discovery.

The collaboration with Microsoft and Databricks showcases a strong technological partnership that may bolster the company’s credibility and capabilities in the AI-driven drug discovery space.

Tevogen.AI's initiative can lead to substantial cost savings across the healthcare system, indicating potential value for both the company and its clients.

Expansion of the PredicTcell platform to include oncology could attract more investment and interest, given the growing focus on cancer immunotherapy development.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates a high level of uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and ability to commercialize its products.

The press release highlights the need for additional capital to execute its business plan, raising concerns about financial stability and potential challenges in accessing necessary funding.

There are numerous listed risks, including competition, regulatory changes, and the ability to manage growth, which may undermine investor confidence and impact the company's operational effectiveness.

FAQ

What is Tevogen.AI's PredicTcell model?

PredicTcell is an AI-driven model designed to enhance target discovery in drug development, reducing analysis time significantly.

How does Tevogen.AI reduce costs in drug discovery?

Tevogen.AI streamlines early-stage drug discovery, reducing wet lab dependency, which leads to significant cost savings across the healthcare system.

What datasets does Tevogen.AI utilize?

Tevogen.AI utilizes terabyte-scale datasets, including nearly a billion genetic and proteomic elements for improved target analysis.

What therapeutic areas is Tevogen.AI focusing on?

Tevogen.AI is expanding its focus to include virology, oncology, and neurology, particularly in cancer immunotherapy development.

What future developments are expected from Tevogen.AI?

Tevogen.AI plans to announce advancements in clinical trial optimization and market analysis using its AdapTcell model in future communications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tevogen.AI’s model drastically reduces target analysis and has the potential to generate billions in cost savings across the healthcare system by streamlining early-stage drug discovery, reducing wet lab dependency, and accelerating timelines.











Beyond cost savings, Tevogen.AI leadership believes AI-driven drug discovery has the potential to generate billions in top line revenues for companies who are early adopters.











With virology datasets curated and alpha model created, Tevogen.AI will now apply PredicTcell to include oncology, expanding its scope and potentially accelerating cancer immunotherapy development.









WARREN, N.J., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



) today announced that its artificial intelligence initiative, Tevogen.AI, in collaboration with Microsoft (Nasdaq:



MSFT



) and Databricks, has successfully built the alpha version of its foundational PredicTcell™ model.





PredicTcell is powered by a robust and scalable data engineering pipeline. Utilizing machine learning and transformer architectures trained on a terabyte-scale dataset encompassing nearly a billion genetic and proteomic elements, the model enhances target discovery. Through parallel processing and distributed computing, Tevogen.AI dramatically reduces protein sequence analysis and peptide identification from months to hours.





“This achievement underscores Tevogen.AI’s commitment to revolutionizing therapeutic development through AI-driven innovation,” said Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI. “By significantly accelerating identification of immunologically active targets, PredicTcell enables a more efficient transition into clinical research, ultimately benefiting patients. We look forward to enhancing our datasets to include the spectrum of virology, oncology and neurology to further enhance the PredicTcell platform.”





“Through the development and utilization of the PredicTcell platform we have uncovered new insights and are able to quickly analyze significantly larger datasets, potentially resulting in better accuracy and reduced time for wet lab testing,” said Dr. Neal Flomenberg, Chief Research and Scientific Officer.





Additional developments from Tevogen.AI’s platforms, including advancements in clinical trial optimization and patient market analysis through its complementary AdapTcell™ model, are planned to be announced in subsequent communications.











Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.