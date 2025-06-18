BioTech
Tevogen Uses AI To Advance EBV-Specific T Cell Therapy Toward Clinical Trials

June 18, 2025 — 09:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) announced new developments in its cytotoxic T lymphocyte or CTL therapy targeting Epstein-Barr virus or EBV-associated lymphomas, supported by AI-powered peptide selection technology.

The investigational therapy uses precision-engineered CTLs manufactured with Tevogen's proprietary ExacTcell platform, designed for high specificity and scalability.

As part of preclinical efforts, Tevogen's R&D team is conducting computer-based selection of EBV peptides to identify immunologically active viral targets.

These targets are undergoing laboratory confirmation to validate their ability to trigger robust CTL responses.

The work is being conducted in collaboration with Tevogen.AI, the company's artificial intelligence initiative, which is optimizing epitope selection across the EBV genome.

According to Chief Scientific Officer Neal Flomenberg, the therapy aims to directly target EBV proteins that drive cancer development through disruption of cellular pathways and malignant transformation.

No safety or efficacy data have yet been reported, as the program remains in the preclinical evaluation phase. A potential clinical trial is in preparation.

Tevogen plans to provide further updates as the EBV-specific CTL program progresses toward human studies. The company views EBV-driven cancers as a promising frontier for immunotherapy.

ExacTcell-enabled therapies are designed to deliver off-the-shelf T cell products with rapid, scalable manufacturing and potentially broad accessibility.

The EBV CTL program reflects Tevogen's broader strategy of combining precision immunotherapy with advanced computational tools to accelerate oncology drug development.

Currently, TVGN is trading at $1.21, down by 0.82 percent on the Nasdaq.

