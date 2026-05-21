Tevogen Signs LOI To Evaluate MSO Acquisition; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN), a healthcare enterprise integrating biotechnology and AI, announced it has signed a non-exclusive, non-binding Letter of Intent to evaluate a potential acquisition of Management Services Organization (MSO).

If completed, the transaction could expand Tevogen's infrastructure and support its evolution into a revenue-generating enterprise, combining Tevogen Bio, Tevogen.AI, and a healthcare services arm with management and contract research operations. CEO Ryan Saadi stated that the opportunity, together with other strategic initiatives, could potentially pave the path toward approximately $100 million in combined annual revenue.

The deal remains subject to due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, approvals, and customary closing conditions. Tevogen is also considering other life sciences and healthcare-related transactions, though there is no assurance any will be consummated.

Tevogen's pipeline spans virology, oncology, and neurology, built on its proprietary ExacTcell T cell therapy platform, while Tevogen.AI leverages predictive technologies and cloud services to accelerate drug development.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-50 reverse stock split on March 2, 2026.

TVGN is currently trading at $11.51, up 10.04%.

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