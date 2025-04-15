Tevogen Bio Partners with Databricks to Enhance AI-Driven Precision Immunotherapy Development

Tevogen partners with Databricks to enhance its AI-driven immunotherapy model, PredicTcell, for precision medicine development.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. announced a collaboration with Databricks, Inc. to enhance its AI-driven target prediction model, PredicTcell, aimed at precision immunotherapy development. Databricks will provide a dedicated team to help scale and govern data and AI systems, focusing on modeling immunologically active peptide complexes and predicting T cell receptor (TCR) engagement. This partnership is part of Tevogen's AI initiative, Tevogen.AI, which is supported by Microsoft Research for infrastructure and expertise. Tevogen operates on three strategic pillars, including advancing precision T cell therapies and optimizing healthcare delivery through AI. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's development plans and potential risks associated with its operations.

Potential Positives

Tevogen is collaborating with Databricks, a leader in data and AI, which could significantly enhance the capabilities of its proprietary AI-driven target prediction model, PredicTcell.

This partnership represents a strategic move to leverage advanced data engineering and analytics, potentially accelerating the development of precision immunotherapy solutions.

The announcement complements existing collaborations with Microsoft Research, strengthening Tevogen's AI initiative, Tevogen.AI, aimed at transforming precision medicine.

Tevogen showcases its commitment to innovative healthcare solutions and expanding its role in drug development and patient care by integrating cutting-edge technologies into its operations.

Potential Negatives

The announcement heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which are often speculative and carry inherent risks that may affect the actual outcomes, potentially leading to unmet investor expectations.

The potential need to raise additional capital to execute the business plan suggests financial instability, which could deter investors and affect operational capabilities.

The presence of legal proceedings against the company poses a significant risk that may impact its operations and financial health.

FAQ

What is the main purpose of the collaboration with Databricks?

The collaboration aims to enhance the development of Tevogen's AI-driven target prediction model, PredicTcell, for precision immunotherapy.

How will Databricks support Tevogen's AI initiatives?

Databricks will provide a dedicated data engineering team to build, scale, and govern data and AI systems for Tevogen.

What are the foundational models being developed by Tevogen?

Tevogen is developing models to predict immunologically active peptides and T cell receptor binding through machine learning.

What other partnerships support Tevogen's AI initiative?

In addition to Databricks, Microsoft Research contributes digital infrastructure and AI expertise for Tevogen's AI initiative.

What is Tevogen's overall mission in healthcare?

Tevogen is dedicated to delivering innovative and affordable solutions for large patient populations in precision medicine and health care.

WARREN, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



), today announced the commission of Databricks, Inc., a leader in data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), with an aim to accelerate the development of PredicTcell, the Company’s proprietary AI-driven target prediction model for precision immunotherapy.





Databricks will provide a dedicated data engineering team and its expertise in building, scaling, and governing data and AI systems. This support should advance PredicTcell's capabilities in modeling immunologically active HLA+ peptide complexes and predicting T cell receptor (TCR) engagement with those complexes. The efforts will be directed to bring two foundational models to bear based on the company’s revolutionary ExacTcell™ platform: predicting immunologically active peptides through machine learning and developing a predictive T cell receptor binding model.





This announcement marks the third foundational support pillar for Tevogen.AI, the Company’s AI initiative which aims to transform precision medicine:









Microsoft Research



– contributing digital infrastructure, scientific research, and AI expertise.



– contributing digital infrastructure, scientific research, and AI expertise.





Databricks



– data infrastructure, engineering, and analytics to enable AI model development.



– data infrastructure, engineering, and analytics to enable AI model development.





Tevogen Bio



– providing clinical and immunological science and strategic leadership.













About Tevogen







Tevogen is a healthcare company dedicated to delivering innovative and affordable solutions for large patient populations. The company operates across three strategic pillars: Tevogen Bio, advancing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies; Tevogen.AI, leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery and optimize healthcare delivery; and Tevogen Generics, committed to increasing access to high-quality essential medicines. Tevogen owns all key intellectual property and is led by a highly experienced team of scientific, AI, and financial leaders with deep expertise in drug development and global product launches.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer; Tevogen’s plans to expand its efforts in artificial intelligence; Tevogen’s ability to develop additional product candidates; Tevogen’s use of funds from the grant; and the potential receipt of additional future grants. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tevogen; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



