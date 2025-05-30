Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. Unveils Tevogen.AI™ Initiative to Enhance Immunotherapy Development with Advanced AI Technologies

Tevogen Bio announces its AI initiative, Tevogen.AI™, enhancing immunotherapy development through machine learning and predictive modeling.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has announced its new artificial intelligence initiative, Tevogen.AI™, aimed at enhancing its ExacTcell™ technology for improved target identification and preclinical processes related to immunotherapy development. This initiative includes patent-pending technologies, such as PredicTcell™ and AdapTcell™, which utilize advanced machine learning to optimize immunotherapy treatments and improve understanding of immune responses. Tevogen is collaborating with strategic partners like Microsoft and Databricks to leverage AI expertise and data analytics, with plans to further expand its operations and dedicate resources to AI development. CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi emphasized the transformative potential of Tevogen.AI across healthcare, aiming to accelerate clinical timelines, lower costs, and ultimately enhance patient outcomes. Tevogen remains committed to transparent communication with stockholders regarding its progress.

Tevogen.AI™ aims to integrate advanced AI technology into its existing ExacTcell™ platform, potentially enhancing the company's research capabilities and drug development processes.

The company has established strategic partnerships with leading entities like Microsoft and Databricks, granting access to significant resources and expertise that could accelerate drug discovery.

Tevogen.AI has developed two proprietary technologies, PredicTcell™ and AdapTcell™, with patents pending, indicating innovation and potential market value for the company.

The expansion of Tevogen's headquarters to include dedicated facilities for AI development signals a commitment to growth and the potential for enhanced operational capabilities in the future.

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on forward-looking statements, which highlights uncertainty regarding future growth and operational success.

The mention of potential capital raising needs suggests financial instability or challenges in executing the business plan.

Concerns regarding the ability to manage growth and execute strategies effectively may point to underlying difficulties in scalability and operational management.

What is Tevogen.AI™?

Tevogen.AI™ is an artificial intelligence initiative aimed at enhancing immunotherapy development using advanced machine learning and predictive modeling.

How will Tevogen.AI™ impact drug development?

Tevogen.AI™ is expected to accelerate clinical timelines, strengthen the product pipeline, and significantly reduce drug development costs.

What technologies are included in Tevogen.AI™?

Tevogen.AI™ currently includes two proprietary technologies: PredicTcell™ and AdapTcell™, both focused on improving immunotherapy precision.

Who are the strategic partners for Tevogen.AI™?

Strategic partners include Microsoft for AI expertise and cloud infrastructure, and Databricks for data engineering and analytics capabilities.

What are the future plans for Tevogen.AI™?

Tevogen plans to expand its AI initiative to encompass clinical trial patient identification and broader applications in healthcare.

WARREN, N.J., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



), today provided stockholders with a detailed overview of its artificial intelligence initiative, Tevogen.AI™.





Tevogen.AI™ aims to integrate advanced machine learning and predictive modeling into Tevogen Bio’s proprietary ExacTcell™ technology to significantly enhance its target identification and pre-clinical processes, thereby strengthening the Company’s pipeline of innovative immunotherapies, accelerating clinical timelines, and substantially reducing development costs.





Tevogen.AI currently has two proprietary technologies, each with patents pending, and an internal valuation of these assets is forthcoming. The Company plans to expand its AI initiative with applications that extend well beyond Tevogen Bio. In preparation for this anticipated growth, Tevogen is expanding its headquarters to include dedicated facilities for Tevogen.AI’s team of data scientists and engineers.





Tevogen CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi, commented, “Healthcare is one of the largest segments of our economy, projected to approach $5 trillion in the U.S. in 2025 and a significant contributor to our rising national debt. Tevogen.AI’s vision extends beyond transforming how therapies are developed; it is expected to make a meaningful impact across multiple sectors of healthcare. I applaud the leadership team at Tevogen.AI and our strategic partners for their innovative efforts and contributions that will help define the future of healthcare.”







Strategic Partnerships:









Microsoft (Nasdaq:



MSFT



):



Provides industry-leading AI expertise, cloud computing infrastructure (Azure), and scientific resources to accelerate drug discovery processes.







Databricks:



Supplies specialized data engineering and analytics capabilities to refine Tevogen’s AI models and enhance predictive accuracy.







Proprietary Tevogen.AI Technology:









PredicTcell™:



AI tools capable of accurately predicting immunologically active peptide complexes and their interactions with T cell receptors, driving precision in immunotherapy treatments.





The PredicTcell platform is a collection of multiple algorithms which performs in-silico predictions for candidate selection across multiple diseases. It continually improves with each accurate prediction through model tuning and reinforcement, helping expand our understanding of T cell receptor bindings, and therefore shortening the in-vivo process and expanding Tevogen Bio’s pipeline. To date, Tevogen.AI has developed a continually expanding, terabyte-scale database that processes millions of protein and peptide interactions spanning numerous diseases and the human genome.







AdapTcell™:



Algorithms to decode the interactions between human leukocyte antigens (HLA) and T cells.





AdapTcell is expected to significantly enhance Tevogen Bio’s understanding of immune responses and open new therapeutic avenues, especially in areas with minimal existing data. As our understanding of key interactions expand, AdapTcell built algorithms perform experiments unlocking insights into genetics and proteomics. The platform aims to expand upon the cross sections of genetics and protein interactions and build an HLA specificity map.





Tevogen.AI plans to expand into clinical trial patient identification using the information collected from its PredicTcell and AdapTcell platforms to drive efficiency, cost reduction and deliver targeted results.





Tevogen remains committed to transparent communication with its stockholders and will continue providing clear updates on the progress and achievements of Tevogen.AI.







