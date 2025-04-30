Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with CD8 Technology Services for Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility

Tevogen Bio announces collaboration with CD8 for a new cell therapy manufacturing facility to enhance operational efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. announced that CD8 Technology Services LLC has signed a letter of intent to design a facility that will support Tevogen’s cell therapy manufacturing efforts. CEO Ryan Saadi emphasized the importance of in-house manufacturing for operational efficiency and highlighted the company's commitment to business discipline, evidenced by 74% insider ownership. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Tevogen's plans to enhance research and manufacturing capabilities, expectations of future product revenues, and potential risks that could impact the company's performance, including the need for additional capital, competition, regulatory changes, and challenges in growth management.

Potential Positives

Tevogen has secured a letter of intent with CD8 Technology Services for a facility to support its cell therapy manufacturing, indicating a strategic move to enhance operational capabilities.

The announcement emphasizes the importance of in-house manufacturing for operational efficiency, which may lead to improved product development timelines and cost management.

Tevogen's leadership, highlighted by 74% insider ownership, suggests strong confidence and commitment from management towards the company's growth and operational discipline.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements that carry inherent risks, indicating uncertainty about Tevogen's ability to execute its business plan and achieve expected growth, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The mention of potential difficulties in managing growth, developing effective internal controls, and executing commercialization plans raises concerns about the operational stability and effectiveness of the company's management strategies.

The press release highlights the need for Tevogen to potentially raise additional capital, which could indicate financial instability or challenges in securing necessary funding on acceptable terms.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.?

Tevogen announced a letter of intent signed with CD8 Technology Services to support their cell therapy manufacturing facility.

Who is the founder of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.?

The founder of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. is Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH.

What is CD8 Technology Services LLC's role with Tevogen?

CD8 Technology Services LLC will assist in the development of Tevogen’s cell therapy manufacturing capabilities.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements refer to Tevogen’s future plans, capabilities, and potential benefits related to their products and operations.

What should investors consider about Tevogen's forward-looking statements?

Investors should be aware that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,694 shares for an estimated $735,675.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WARREN, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



) today announced that CD8 Technology Services LLC (“CD8”) has signed a letter of intent for a facility designed to support Tevogen Bio’s cell therapy manufacturing facility.





Tevogen Founder and CEO, Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH commented, “In-house manufacturing is critical to our operational efficiency, and with 74% insider ownership, we place the highest value on business discipline.”







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; Tevogen’s ability to build GMP capabilities at scale; the prospective benefits of the agreement with CD8; expectations regarding future product revenues; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.